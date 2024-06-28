EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:10, 28 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Thundershowers, hail and squalls to grip Kazakhstan Fri

    rainy weather
    Photo credit: Solton Zheksenbekov/ Kazinform

    The northwestern cyclone sets the tone in the greater part of Kazakhstan today, June 28, bringing rain and heavy downpours to the country’s west and northwest. Thunderstorms, hail, squalls, high wind, dust storms, and fog continue their grip locally, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

    The east of Kazakhstan is forecast today to observe weather without precipitation.

    The sweltering temperatures are forecast to melt on Friday Abai, Almaty, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Ulytau regions.

    The extreme heat persists locally in Almaty, Zhetysu, East Kazakhstan, Abai, and Zhambyl regions.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!