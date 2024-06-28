Thundershowers, hail and squalls to grip Kazakhstan Fri

The northwestern cyclone sets the tone in the greater part of Kazakhstan today, June 28, bringing rain and heavy downpours to the country’s west and northwest. Thunderstorms, hail, squalls, high wind, dust storms, and fog continue their grip locally, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

The east of Kazakhstan is forecast today to observe weather without precipitation.

The sweltering temperatures are forecast to melt on Friday Abai, Almaty, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Ulytau regions.

The extreme heat persists locally in Almaty, Zhetysu, East Kazakhstan, Abai, and Zhambyl regions.