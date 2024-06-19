EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:01, 19 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Thundershowers to grip Kazakhstan in next three days

    rainy weather
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

    Mets issued a weather forecast for June 20-22 for Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Sweltering temperatures will be felt throughout West Kazakhstan for a couple of days in a row. Heat indexes are forecast to drop in the coming days as heavy downpours are approaching the region.

    Thundershowers are set to grip the northern and central parts of Kazakhstan, with heavy rains, hail and squalls expected locally.

    Unsteady weather persists in the mountainous districts of the south.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!