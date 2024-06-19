Thundershowers to grip Kazakhstan in next three days

Mets issued a weather forecast for June 20-22 for Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

Sweltering temperatures will be felt throughout West Kazakhstan for a couple of days in a row. Heat indexes are forecast to drop in the coming days as heavy downpours are approaching the region.

Thundershowers are set to grip the northern and central parts of Kazakhstan, with heavy rains, hail and squalls expected locally.

Unsteady weather persists in the mountainous districts of the south.