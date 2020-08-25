EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:12, 25 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Thundershowers to hit Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is forecast to face today unsteady weather with thunderstorms, heavy rains predicted in the central part of the country. The northwest and west of Kazakhstan are to enjoy weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

    High wind is expected to sweep through East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Pavlodar regions. It may hail in Karaganda region.

    Fog is forecast to blanket Akmola, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions. Strong wind is predicted to grip Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, locally in Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!