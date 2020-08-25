Thundershowers to hit Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is forecast to face today unsteady weather with thunderstorms, heavy rains predicted in the central part of the country. The northwest and west of Kazakhstan are to enjoy weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind is expected to sweep through East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Pavlodar regions. It may hail in Karaganda region.

Fog is forecast to blanket Akmola, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions. Strong wind is predicted to grip Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, locally in Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.