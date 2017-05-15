EN
    07:08, 15 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Thunderstorm and gusty wind forecast for Kazakhstan on Monday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Rains, thunderstorms and bleak wind are forecast for some regions of the country. Cold snap may hit northern Kazakhstan. Only southern and southeastern regions of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23 mps in West Kazakhstan and Almaty regions.

    Mercury will drop to 2-3°C in Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions early in the morning.

    Thunderstorm is forecast for Atyrau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions.

