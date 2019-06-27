Thunderstorm and gusty wind to hit several regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Thunderstorm and gusty wind are in store for several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhdyromet.

Thunderstorm and squall are forecast for Kyzylorda region on June 28. Northern, northeastern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is expected to batter the region. Probability of storm is 95-100%.



Chances of dust storm, thunderstorm, squall, and southwestern wind with gusts of 15-23 mps will be high in Turkestan region on June 27-28.



Southwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will roll through Shymkent on June 28.



Meteorologists predict that residents of Turkestan should brace themselves for gusty wind and storm.



East Kazakhstan region will see thunderstorm, hail, and squall on June 28. Northwestern and northeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in the region.



Hail, thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind are expected in Kostanay region on June 28. Chances of storm are 90-95%.