Thunderstorm and snow in store for Kazakhstan Mar 25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The fronts are to bring unstable weather conditions to the greater part of Kazakhstan on March 25, 2021, resulting in occasional precipitations, predicted to fall heavy in the west. The country is to brace in places for fog, ice slick as well as wind, predicted to be accompanied with ground blizzard in the northwestern and central parts. Thunderstorm is in store for the south and southwest, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions are to brace for occasional fog, thunderstorm, and 15-20mps wind.

Fog, ice slick, and 15-20mps wind are to hit West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions locally.

Wind at 15-20mps, with gusts of up to 23mps at night, is predicted for much of Atyrau region. Ice slick is forecast in places.

Occasional fog, ice slick, and 15-20mps wind are in store for North Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions. Wind is to be accompanied with ground blizzard in Kostaay region.

Fog and ice slick are forecast in places in Akmola and Pavlodar regions.

Almaty, Zhambyl, and East Kazakhstan regions are to brace in places for fog and 15-20mps wind, to reach up to 23-28mps in Zhambyl and Almaty regions.

Karaganda region is to see fog here and there as well as ice slick at daytime and 15-20mps wind accompanied with ground blizzard.

Turkestan region is to brace in places for 15-20mps wind, predicted to gust up to 25mps during the day, as well as thunderstorm.