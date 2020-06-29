EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:56, 29 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Thunderstorm approaching Kazakh capital

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Thunderstorm is heading to the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Akmola region this Tuesday, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

    Kazakhstan’s national weather agency said in statement, thunderstorm, squall, and southeasterly-southerly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for Akmola region on June 30.

    «On the last day of June, Nur-Sultan will see thunderstorm, southeasterly-southerly wind gusting 15-18 mps as well. Probability of storm is 85-90%,» the statement reads.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Astana Kazhydromet Weather in Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!