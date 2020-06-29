Thunderstorm approaching Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Thunderstorm is heading to the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Akmola region this Tuesday, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

Kazakhstan’s national weather agency said in statement, thunderstorm, squall, and southeasterly-southerly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for Akmola region on June 30.

«On the last day of June, Nur-Sultan will see thunderstorm, southeasterly-southerly wind gusting 15-18 mps as well. Probability of storm is 85-90%,» the statement reads.