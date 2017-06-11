Thunderstorm forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that inclement weather that took hold of Kazakhstan earlier will persist today. Rains, stiff wind and hail may hit some regions of the country as well, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Kostanay regions. Gusts may reach up to 22-28 mps in Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.



Hail is expected in Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan regions.



Thunderstorm is forecast for North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, Akmola and Almaty regions.



Fog will blanket Kostanay region at night.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Zhambyl regions.