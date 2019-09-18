16:14, 18 September 2019 | GMT +6
Thunderstorm, glazed rain forecast for Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to RSE Kazhydromet, thunderstorm, glazed rain and rude wind are expected in three regions of Kazakhstan.
Squall, thunderstorm, glazed rain and strong south-west wind is expected in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe regions and in the city of Petropavlovsk on September 19-20.
Wind will strengthen to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 30 m/s.
Chance of storm in Aktobe region and Petropavlovsk is 90-95%.