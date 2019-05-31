Thunderstorm, gusting wind to batter Nur-Sultan and two regions Jun 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Meteorologists warn the residents of Kostanay, Akmola regions and Nur-Sultan city of weather deterioration tomorrow, June 1.

Thus, according to Kazhydromet, thunderstorm and a 15-20mps gusting wind will hit Kostanay region. Storm possibility is 90-95%.



Thunderstorm and a western, northwestern wind up to 15-20mps will batter Akmola region. Squall and hail are possible.



Thunderstorm and hail are predicted for the city of Nur-Sultan. A 16mps wind will hit the capital. Storm possibility is 90-95%.