EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:33, 09 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Thunderstorm, gusting wind to strike several regions Aug 10

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather warning for several regions for Saturday, August 10, Kazinform reports.

    Thus, North Kazakhstan region will be hit by thunderstorms, squall and a 9-14mps southwestern, southern wind. Wind speed in some areas will rise to 15-20mps.

    Thunderstorm and squall will strike the city of Petropavlovsk, too. A 15-20mps southwestern, southern wind is expected as well. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

    An extreme heat wave up to +36°C will grip Atyrau region on Saturday. Thunderstorm will hit the region as well. Storm possibility is 85-90%.

    A 15-20mps southwestern wind is expected in West Kazakhstan regions in the daytime on Saturday. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!