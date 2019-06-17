EN
    18:11, 17 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Thunderstorm, hail and gusty wind forecast for 3 regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict thunderstorm, hail, and strong wind in Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions on June 18, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Northwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Turkestan region.

    Thunderstorm and squall will pound East Kazakhstan region. Chances of hail will be high there as well. Southeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will hit the region.

    Thunderstorm and squall may hit Kyzylorda region at night. Gusty northwestern accompanied by a dust storm is forecast for the region as well.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
