Thunderstorm, hail and gusty wind forecast for 3 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict thunderstorm, hail, and strong wind in Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions on June 18, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Northwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Turkestan region.



Thunderstorm and squall will pound East Kazakhstan region. Chances of hail will be high there as well. Southeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will hit the region.



Thunderstorm and squall may hit Kyzylorda region at night. Gusty northwestern accompanied by a dust storm is forecast for the region as well.