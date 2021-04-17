Thunderstorm in store for some regions of Kazakhstan on Apr 17

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Some regions of the country are to brace for thunderstorm and precipitation, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The weather fronts are to bring occasional thunderstorm to the country’s west, northwest, and south as well as precipitation to the northwest at night. The rest parts of the country will remain under the anticyclone’s influence, resulting in the weather without precipitation. Occasional fog and wind are forecast.

15-20mps wind is expected in Almaty region as well as in Pavlodar region at night and West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions at daytime. Occasional fog is predicted for Atyrau region at night and in the morning.

Fog is to blanket Kostanay, Aktobe, and Mangistau regions locally.