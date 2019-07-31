Thunderstorm is expected in 3 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Thunderstorm is forecast for three regions of Kazakhstan on August 1, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm is expected in Akmola region where it will be accompanied by squall, hail and 15-20 mps wind. Intense heat of 36°C will descend on parts of the region. The city of Kokshetau will see thunderstorm and gusty wind as well.

Thunderstorm, squall, and 15-20mps wind are in store for Mangistau region. Temperature will climb to 38°C in parts of the region.

Meteorologists predict that thunderstorm and squall may hit Aktobe region. Southwestern-western wind and heavy rain are also in the forecast.