EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:09, 07 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Thunderstorm predicted in most parts of Kazakhstan July 7

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather will persist in most parts of Kazakhstan.

    Weather without precipitation is expected in the south and south-east. Thunderstorm, hail, strong winds of 15-20 mps is forecasted for Akmola region, according to the Committee for Emergency Situations. Storm, strong wind of 15-20 mps will rule the day in Aktobe, Karaganda, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions. Extremely high fire danger remains Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Almaty regions.

    Tags:
    Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!