Thunderstorm, rude wind in store for Kazakhstan
On June 27, heavy rain, thunderstorm are expected in the mountainous regions of Turkestan region. 15-20 northwest wind with the gusts up to 25 mps will blow in the region the whole day. Chance of storm is 90-95%.
15-20 mps northwest wind and thunderstorm are predicted for the city of Shymkent.
Squally wind of 15-20 mps gusting to 25 mps, thunderstorm and dust storm are expected in Kyzylorda region and Kyzylorda city on June 27. Chance of storm is 90-100%.
Thunderstorm and rude wind of 15-20 mps gusting to 23-28 mps are predicted for East Kazakhstan region. Thunderstorm and hail are expected in the afternoon of June 27 in Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey.
Northeast wind with the gusts of 15-20 mps is forecast for the city of Petropavlovsk. Chance of storm is 90-95%.