Thunderstorm, squall and hail in store for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued weather warnings for 14 regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

On September 16, southwesterly wind at 15-20 mps with gusts of up to 23 mps here and there is expected to batter Nur-Sultan city. Probability of storm is 85-90%. Akmola region is to be hit by wind blowing 15-20 mps and gusting up to 23-28 mps.

In Shymkent city, wind at 15-20 mps is expected.

On the same day, Aktobe region is to brace for thunderstorm, wind gusting up to 18 mps.

In Atyrau region, occasional thunderstorm, strong wind blowing 15-20 mps accompanied with dust storm are forecast.

East Kazakhstan region is to be hit by wind at 15-20 mps, with of up to 25 mps at day time.

Wind at 15-20 mps is to batter West Kazakhstan region.

On September 16, occasional thunderstorm, squall, hail and wind blowing 15-20 mps with gusts of up to 23 mps are in store for Karaganda region.

Kostanay region is to see fog blanket here and there as well as squall, hail and wind at 15-20 mps with gusts of up to 23 mps hit. Heavy rains are to fall in the morning and afternoon.

On September 16, Kyzylorda region is to expect thunderstorm, strong wind at 15-20 mps accompanied with dust storm. High fire hazard is to persist throughout the region.

Occasional thunderstorm, wind at 15-20 mps as well as dust storm are forecast for Mangistau region on September 16.

Pavlodar region is to brace for occasional thunderstorm and squall as well as hail in the afternoon. On September 17, the region is to battered by heavy rains, wind at 15-20 mps gusting up to 25 mps here and there.

On September 16-17, heavy showers, thunderstorm, hail, squall as well as hail at day time, wind at 15-20 mps with gusts of up to 28 mps are to batter North Kazakhstan region.

Dust storm and wind at 15-20 mps with gusts of up to 23 mps are forecast for Turkestan region.