NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists have issued a storm alert for Nur-Sultan city and Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm is forecast for the Kazakh capital early in the morning of June 26.

Thunderstorm and hail are in store for Akmola region. Southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter the region. High fire hazard will persist locally.

Probability of storm is 85-90%.