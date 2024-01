ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for Astana city and Akmola region, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorm, south-west wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s will hit Akmola region on Friday. South-west wind will sweep 15-20m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s through the region on Saturday.

Tomorrow Astana will face thunderstorm, increase of the south-west wind up to 15-20 m/s during the day.