Thunderstorm, wind, heat wave forecast for Kazakhstan July 16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert for eight regions of the country is in place, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Almaty region is to brace in places for thunderstorm and hail on July 16. Westerly wind is to reach 15-20mps during thunderstorm with gusts of up to 25mps. High fire hazard is to persist locally. Talgykorgan city is to see thunderstorm during which wind will gust up to 15-20mps.

West Kazakhstan region is to expect in places thunderstorm as well as hail during the day. Northwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps is forecast. High fire hazard is predicted for the region’s southwest. Uralsk city is to see thunderstorm and hail at daytime. Northwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 18mps during the day.

Fog is to coat Akmola region at night and in the morning on July 16. Thunderstorm is to hit the region at daytime. Southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps is predicted.

Atyrau region is to brace for heat wave with temperature reaching up to 36 degrees Celsius. High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of the region. Atyrau city is to see temperature rise up to 35 degree Celsius.

Occasional thunderstorm is predicted for Kostanay region on July 16. Northwesterly wind is to reach locally 15-20mps. Kostanay city is to see thunderstorm at night and in the morning.

Karaganda region is to brace for southwesterly, westerly wind blowing 15-20mps here and there during the day. Karaganda city is to expect southwesterly, westerly wind with gusts of up to 18mps at daytime. Zhezkazgan city is to brace for southwesterly, westerly wind, gusting up to 18mps, during the day.

Pavlodar region is to brace in places for thunderstorm and fog at night. Southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps locally during the day. Pavlodar city is to expect thunderstorm at daytime. Southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps during thunderstorm at daytime is predicted.

Turkestan region is to brace in places for dust tides on July 16. Northeasterly wind blowing 15-20mps is predicted here and there. High fire hazard is to persist in some areas.