Thunderstorm, wind, rain forecast for Kazakhstan July 12
Aktau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature will stand at 21-23 degrees Celsius at night and 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime. Occasional thunderstorm is predicted for Mangistau region.
Partly cloudy skies, rain, and wind at 9-14mps are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to stand at 15-17 degrees Celsius at night and 23-25 degrees Celsius at daytime. Thunderstorm 15-20mps wind are forecast in places for Aktobe region.
Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to be at 22-24 degrees Celsius at night and 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime. Atyrau region is to brace for occasional thunderstorm and 15-20mps wind.
Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 5-10mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to stand at 12-14 degrees Celsius at night and 26-28 degrees Celsius at daytime. Karaganda region is to see occasional thunderstorm, fog, and 15-20mps wind.
Kokshetau city is to see clear skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps. Temperature is predicted to be at 18-20 degrees Celsius at night and 24-26 degrees Celsius at daytime
Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature will be at 12-14 degrees Celsius at night and 18-20 degrees Celsius at daytime. Kostanay region is to see occasional thunderstorm, hail, fog, and 15-20mos wind, gusting up to 23mps.
Kyzylorda city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 22-24 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime. Thunderstorm and 15-20mps wind are in store in places for Kyzylorda region.
Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 14-16 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 29-31 degrees Celsius at daytime
Petropavlovsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind, with gusts of up to 15-20mps during the day. Temperature is to stand at 14-16 degrees Celsius at night and 21-23 degrees Celsius at daytime. North Kazakhstan region is to brace in places for heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail, and fog.
Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 7-12mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to be at 19-21degrees Celsius at night and up to 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 18-20 degrees Celsius at night and 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 18-20 degrees Celsius at night and reach up to 35-37 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps. Temperature is to stand at 18-20 degrees Celsius at night and rise up to 29-31 degree Celsius at daytime.
Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for cloudy skies, rain, and 5-10mps wind, with gusts of up to 15-18mps. Temperature will stand at 15-17 degrees Celsius at night and 25-27 degrees Celsius at daytime. East Kazakhstan region is to see locally heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail, squall blowing at 15-20mps, with gusts of up to 25mps.
Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain, and 7-12mps wind, gusting up to 15-18mps. Temperature is to be at 17-19 degrees Celsius at night and 25-27 degrees Celsius at daytime. Akmola region is to brace for rain at daytime, occasional thunderstorm, hail, and wind gusting up to 15-20mps.
Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind blowing up to 2-7mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to stand at 19-21 degrees Celsius at night and 30-32 degrees Celsius at daytime. Almaty region is to expect occasional thunderstorm, hail, and 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps.
Shymkent city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to be at 17-19 degrees Celsius at night and 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime.