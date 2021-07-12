Thunderstorm, wind, rain forecast for Kazakhstan July 12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has forecast thunderstorm, rain, and wind for most regions of the country on July 12, Kazinform reports.

Aktau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature will stand at 21-23 degrees Celsius at night and 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime. Occasional thunderstorm is predicted for Mangistau region.

Partly cloudy skies, rain, and wind at 9-14mps are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to stand at 15-17 degrees Celsius at night and 23-25 degrees Celsius at daytime. Thunderstorm 15-20mps wind are forecast in places for Aktobe region.

Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to be at 22-24 degrees Celsius at night and 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime. Atyrau region is to brace for occasional thunderstorm and 15-20mps wind.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 5-10mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to stand at 12-14 degrees Celsius at night and 26-28 degrees Celsius at daytime. Karaganda region is to see occasional thunderstorm, fog, and 15-20mps wind.

Kokshetau city is to see clear skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps. Temperature is predicted to be at 18-20 degrees Celsius at night and 24-26 degrees Celsius at daytime

Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature will be at 12-14 degrees Celsius at night and 18-20 degrees Celsius at daytime. Kostanay region is to see occasional thunderstorm, hail, fog, and 15-20mos wind, gusting up to 23mps.

Kyzylorda city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 22-24 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime. Thunderstorm and 15-20mps wind are in store in places for Kyzylorda region.

Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 14-16 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 29-31 degrees Celsius at daytime

Petropavlovsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind, with gusts of up to 15-20mps during the day. Temperature is to stand at 14-16 degrees Celsius at night and 21-23 degrees Celsius at daytime. North Kazakhstan region is to brace in places for heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail, and fog.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 7-12mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to be at 19-21degrees Celsius at night and up to 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 18-20 degrees Celsius at night and 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 18-20 degrees Celsius at night and reach up to 35-37 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps. Temperature is to stand at 18-20 degrees Celsius at night and rise up to 29-31 degree Celsius at daytime.

Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for cloudy skies, rain, and 5-10mps wind, with gusts of up to 15-18mps. Temperature will stand at 15-17 degrees Celsius at night and 25-27 degrees Celsius at daytime. East Kazakhstan region is to see locally heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail, squall blowing at 15-20mps, with gusts of up to 25mps.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain, and 7-12mps wind, gusting up to 15-18mps. Temperature is to be at 17-19 degrees Celsius at night and 25-27 degrees Celsius at daytime. Akmola region is to brace for rain at daytime, occasional thunderstorm, hail, and wind gusting up to 15-20mps.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind blowing up to 2-7mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to stand at 19-21 degrees Celsius at night and 30-32 degrees Celsius at daytime. Almaty region is to expect occasional thunderstorm, hail, and 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps.

Shymkent city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to be at 17-19 degrees Celsius at night and 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime.