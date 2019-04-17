Thunderstorms and gusty wind forecast for Kazakhstan on Wed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that precipitation will douse most regions of Kazakhstan today, April 17. Only the northwest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Fog, thunderstorm, hail, black ice, and stiff wind are forecast for parts of the country, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, thunderstorm may hit Turkestan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, and Kyzylorda regions.



Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions.



Parts of East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



Black ice will coat roads in Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.