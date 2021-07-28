Thunderstorms and hail in store for Kazakhstan July 28

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to an anticyclone spur the greater part of the country is to see no precipitation on July 28. Only the north, northwest, west, and southeast are to brace for brief thunderstorms and hail caused by weather fronts, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, the country is to brace for local strong wind, bringing dust tides to the south and southeast.

Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions are to brace in places for dust tides, 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23mps in Turkestan region.

Occasional hail and 15-20mps wind are predicted for Akmola, Almaty, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions at daytime.

Wind is to reach up to 15-20mps here and there in Karaganda, Mangistau as well as Atyrau, Aktobe regions during the day.

Zhambyl and Almaty regions are to brace for heat wave during the day.

High fire hazard is to persist in much of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl regions, locally in Almaty, Aktobe, Karaganda, south of Kostanay regions as well as in some areas of Akmola, East Kazakhstan regions.