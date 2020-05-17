EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:05, 17 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Thunderstorms and hail in store for Kazakhstan on Sunday

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will linger across most parts of Kazakhstan on Sunday, May 17, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Thunderstorms, hail, and squall are forecast for most regions of the country.

    Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, Kostanay, and Mangistau regions at night and early in the morning.

    Chances of hail will be high in Turkestan region.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, and Kyzylorda regions.

    High fire danger will persist in parts of East Kazakhstan region.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!