NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued weather warning for two regions of Kazakhstan.

Thunderstorms, squall and hail are forecast to hit Kyzylorda region on July 2. Wind will sweep across the region at a speed of 15-20 m/s, 25 m/s. Chances of storm are high.



Thunderstorms accompanied by high wind are predicted to strike tomorrow Atyrau region. Chances of storm are high.