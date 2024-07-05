Thunderstorms and hail to batter Kazakhstan Fri

An anticyclone sets the tone across the country’s west and south on Friday, July 5, bringing clear weather, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

The greater part of Kazakhstan is forecast to brace today for thundershowers, hail, heavy downpours, high wind, and fog.

Heat indexes are expected to soar in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau and Aktobe regions. It will be hotter in the south of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau regions, and the west of Aktobe region.

The high fire threat remains in Abai, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Almaty and Zhetysu regions.