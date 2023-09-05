Thunderstorms and hail to batter Kazakhstan Sep 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather persists in Kazakhstan for another day bringing rains and wet snow to the mountainous districts in the country’s southeast. The western and southern regions of Kazakhstan are forecast to enjoy weather without precipitations, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorms, high wind, and hail are forecast countrywide. Fog is forecast for the northwestern, northern, central parts, and mountainous districts in the southeast of Kazakhstan.

The extreme fire threat remains in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan regions.

The fire threat remains high in West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Ulytau, and Mangistau regions.