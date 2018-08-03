Thunderstorms and rains to fall across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal passages are set to cause today rains and thunderstorms, increase of wind, patches of fog to fall acorss the major part of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Wind blowing 15-20 m/s, hail, and fog are expected to hit today North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Mangystau regions.



High heat is forecast for Friday Almaty and Mangystau regions locally.



High fire risk is in place for Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty regions.