Thunderstorms and squalls: storm alert issued for 8 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather warning was issued for eight regions of Kazakhstan for June 29, Kazhydromet reports.

Squalls, hail and thunderstorms are expected today to hit Karaganda and Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan regions. Chances of storm are high.

Thunderstorms, high wind are forecast to batter Akmola region.

Thunderstorms and hail are to hit Aktobe region. Chances of storm are high.

Kyzylorda region is to face today high wind of 15-20 m/s. chances of storm are high.