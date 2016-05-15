Thunderstorms and stiff wind to strike Kazakhstan May 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms, fog and stiff wind are expected in Kazakhstan on Sunday, May 15.

Thunderstorms and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s will hit Akmola, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions and West Kazakhstan region in the daytime. Foggy weather is forecast for Kostanay region.

Thunderstorms are expected across Almaty, Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions. Gusts of wind in Almaty region will make 15-20 m per s and 20-25 m per s – in the area of Zhalanashkol. Wind speed in Zhambyl region will reach 15-20 m per s, sometimes 23 m per s. In Pavlodar region, gusts of wind will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and dust storm will strike Kyzylorda region.

Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning. Wind speed there will rise to 15-20 m per s. Freeze alert has been issued for the region too, with the mercury to drop to -3°C .

Thunderstorms are expected in Atyrau and Aktobe regions. Fog and thunderstorms are forecast for Mangistau region at night.