    16:08, 13 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Thunderstorms forecast for 2 regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued bad weather alerts for two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Thunderstorms and southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Akmola region on May 14. Southwesterly wind is expected in Kokshetau city. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Chances of heavy rain, hail, and gusty wind will be high in Kostanay region on May 14. Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the region and Kostanay city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
