Thunderstorms forecast for Kazakhstan July 30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to weather fronts much of the country are to see thunderstorms as well as occasional hail in the southeast. Only the west is to enjoy the weather with no precipitation. The country is to brace in places for high wind, which is predicted to bring dust tides to the south and southeast, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, North Kazakhstan region is to brace locally for 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 25mps.

Zhambyl region is to see hail, dust tides, and 15-20mps wind here and there.

Occasional hail and 18-23mps are expected in Almaty region in the morning and afternoon.

Kyzylorda region is to brace in places for 15-20mps wind with dust tides.

Turkestan region is to see local wind at 15-20mps bringing dust tides during the day.

Wind is to reach 15-20mps here and there in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan regions as well as Atyrau, Aktobe regions at daytime.

Occasional fog and 18mps wind are in store for Pavlodar region at night. Akmola region is to expect fog to blanket here and there at night and in the morning.

Heat wave is expected in Atyrau, Aktobe, and in some areas of West Kazakhstan region during the day.

High fire hazard is to persist in much of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl regions, locally in Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda, south of Kostanay regions as well as in some parts of Akmola, East Kazakhstan regions.