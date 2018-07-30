Thunderstorms forecast for Kazakhstan on July 30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains with thunderstorms, hail, gusty wind, dust storms and patches of fog are forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 15-25 mps in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.



Probability of hail will be high in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and Zhambyl regions.



Thunderstorm is expected in Akmola, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog.



Fervent heat will grip Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, parts of Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.