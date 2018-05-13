EN
    10:22, 13 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Thunderstorms, gusts and hail forecast for Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal passages in the east of Kazakhstan bring today, May 13, storm rains, pockets of heavy rain to the south-east, and weather without precipitation to the west of Kazakhstan. Increase of wind, gusts, fog, and hail are also expected countrywide, Kazhydromet reports.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23 m/s is to blow in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions, thunderstorms, gusts and hail are also forecast for the regions.

    Thunderstorms and increase of wind up to 15-20m/s in the morning and evening are projected for Almaty and Kyzylorda regions.

    Wing gusting up to 15-20m/s is to hit North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Mangistau regions during the day.

    Wind blowing up to 15-20 m/s is expected in Karaganda, Akmola and Kostanay regions.

