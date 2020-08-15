Thunderstorms, hail and fog expected in Kazakhstan on Sat

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is expected today, August 15, to face thunderstorms and hail, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog is forecast to blanket Karaganda, Akmola regions on Saturday.

Fire threat remains high in the country’s south.

Thunderstorms are to hit Aktobe, Mangistau, Atyrau regions.

West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions are to face thunderstorms, squalls and hail. High wind is expected to sweep through Kostanay region.