EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:00, 15 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Thunderstorms, hail and fog expected in Kazakhstan on Sat

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is expected today, August 15, to face thunderstorms and hail, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog is forecast to blanket Karaganda, Akmola regions on Saturday.

    Fire threat remains high in the country’s south.

    Thunderstorms are to hit Aktobe, Mangistau, Atyrau regions.

    West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions are to face thunderstorms, squalls and hail. High wind is expected to sweep through Kostanay region.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!