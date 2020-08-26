Thunderstorms heading to 4 regions of Kazakhstan
In its statement, Kazhydromet warned Turkestan region should brace for pouring rain, thunderstorm, squall, hail, and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps. Thunderstorm is expected in Turkestan city tomorrow as well. Probability of storm is 90-95%.
Thunderstorm and northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for Shymkent city at night and early in the morning.
Chances of thunderstorm, hail, northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will be high in portions of Karaganda region on August 27-28. High fire hazard will linger in the southwest of the region. Thunderstorm is forecast for Karaganda city on August 27. Probability of storm is 70-75%.
Thunderstorm is predicted for Kyzylorda region on August 27. High fire hazard will persist in the region. Probability of storm is 90-100%.