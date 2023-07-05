EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:12, 05 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Thunderstorms, heat and hail in store for Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – All regions of Kazakhstan were put on storm alert as fervent heat, thunderstorms and hail are in store for the country on July 5, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Astana: thunderstorm, scorching heat.

    Akmola region: thunderstorm, hail, 15-20 mps wind, high fire hazard.

    Karaganda region: thunderstorm, hail, squall, 15-20 mps wind, extreme fire hazard.

    Ulytau region: thunderstorm, squall, 15-20 mps wind, extreme fire hazard.

    Atyrau region: thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, fervent heat of +35, +38°C, extreme fire hazard.

    West Kazakh region: scorching heat of +35, +37°C, high fire hazard.

    Aktobe region: thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, fervent heat of +35°C, extreme fire hazard.

    Mangistau region: scorching heat of +38°C, extreme fire hazard.

    North Kazakhstan region: thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, high fire hazard.

    Kostanay region: hail, 15-20 mps wind, scorching heat of +36°C, extreme fire hazard.

    Pavlodar region: thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, extreme fire hazard.

    Abai region: thunderstorm, squall, hail, 23 mps wind, high fire hazard.

    East Kazakhstan region: thunderstorm, squall, hail, 23 mps wind.

    Kyzylorda region: thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, extreme fire hazard.

    Almaty region: thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, extreme fire hazard.

    Almaty: thunderstorm.

    Zhetysu region: thunderstorm, 17-22 mps wind, high fire hazard.

    Zhambyl region: thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, extreme fire hazard.

    Turkistan region: 15-20 mps wind, extreme fire hazard.

    Shymkent: extreme fire hazard.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!