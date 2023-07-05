Thunderstorms, heat and hail in store for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – All regions of Kazakhstan were put on storm alert as fervent heat, thunderstorms and hail are in store for the country on July 5, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Astana: thunderstorm, scorching heat.

Akmola region: thunderstorm, hail, 15-20 mps wind, high fire hazard.

Karaganda region: thunderstorm, hail, squall, 15-20 mps wind, extreme fire hazard.

Ulytau region: thunderstorm, squall, 15-20 mps wind, extreme fire hazard.

Atyrau region: thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, fervent heat of +35, +38°C, extreme fire hazard.

West Kazakh region: scorching heat of +35, +37°C, high fire hazard.

Aktobe region: thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, fervent heat of +35°C, extreme fire hazard.

Mangistau region: scorching heat of +38°C, extreme fire hazard.

North Kazakhstan region: thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, high fire hazard.

Kostanay region: hail, 15-20 mps wind, scorching heat of +36°C, extreme fire hazard.

Pavlodar region: thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, extreme fire hazard.

Abai region: thunderstorm, squall, hail, 23 mps wind, high fire hazard.

East Kazakhstan region: thunderstorm, squall, hail, 23 mps wind.

Kyzylorda region: thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, extreme fire hazard.

Almaty region: thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, extreme fire hazard.

Almaty: thunderstorm.

Zhetysu region: thunderstorm, 17-22 mps wind, high fire hazard.

Zhambyl region: thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, extreme fire hazard.

Turkistan region: 15-20 mps wind, extreme fire hazard.

Shymkent: extreme fire hazard.