Thunderstorms, heat and heavy rains to batter Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm is forecast to batter Nur-Sultan, Shymkent cities and some regions of Kazakhstan more today, May 21, Kazhydromet reports.

High fire threat remains in Almaty region. High wind is expected to sweep through the region gusting up to 15-20 m/s on June 21, 18-23 m/s on June 22. Thunderstorms are forecast locally.

Scorching is predicted today for West Kazakhstan with mercury reading 38 degrees Celsius. Fire threat remains high.

Air temperature is forecast to rise as high as to 36 degrees Celsius in Aktobe region on Monday.

Heavy rains are set to batter Karaganda region.

Nur-Sultan city is to brace for thunderstorms.

High heat is expected in Mangistau region up to 40 degrees Celsius. Extremely high fire threat remains in the region.

Heavy rainfalls are to grip Pavlodar region. Thunderstorms and high wind are in store for the region.