Thunderstorms, high wind and fog to batter Kazakhstan Fri

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 9 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Turkestan region is to brace for dust storm on April 23-24 locally. High wind up to 15-20, 25m/s is set to sweep through the region.

Fog, thunderstorms and hail are expected to grip West Kazakhstan. High wind gusting 15-20 m/s is to roll through the region locally.

Wild wind is to batter Aktobe region gusting at a speed of 18m/s.

Thunderstorms are expected today in Mangistau region.

Aktau is also set to face thunderstorms in the morning and nighttime with high wind predicted locally.

Thunderstorms and dust storm are to grip Atyrau region.

Karaganda region is brace for high wind gusting locally up to 23-28m/s on April 23-24.

Dust storm is expected to sweep through Kyzylorda region. North Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions are to wake up to foggy streets.