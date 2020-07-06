EN
    08:19, 06 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Thunderstorms, high wind and heat forecast for Kazakhstan Jul 6

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for July 6.

    Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions are to brace for thunderstorms, squalls, high wind, hail and fog.

    Thunderstorms and fog are to grip Karaganda region today. High wind and thunderstorms are expected in Aktobe region,

    High wind is to sweep through Turkestan region while high heat is predicted to scorch Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions. Thunderstorms are set to hit Zhambyl and Akmola regions.

    Fire threat remains high locally in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, Aktobe, Atyrau regions.

