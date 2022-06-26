EN
    Thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan June 26

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather is to linger in the northern and southeastern parts of Kazakhstan causing thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. The country is to brace for high wind, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    Heat wave is to grip the south of East Kazakhstan, Abai, greater part of Kyzylorda, Ulytau, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Mangistau, Atyrau, Turkestan, Zhetysu, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions during the day.

    The north of Zhambyl, deserts of Turkestan, north, east of Zhetysu, and Almaty regions are to brace for severe heat wave at daytime.

    High fire hazard will persist in most parts of Kyzylorda, west of Abai, Almaty, west, east of Atyrau, south, east of Aktobe, southwest of Ulytau, southeast of Karaganda, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, and center of Pavlodar regions.


