Thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan on Aug 20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The unstable weather conditions are to linger in most parts of Kazakhstan, brining thunderstorms. The south and west of the country are likely to see the weather without precipitations. Strong wind, squall, possible hail are said to hit locally as well as fog is to blanket north and east Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog to blanket here and there, squall, and hail as well as strong wind blowing 15-20 mps here and there at night, gusting up to 25 mps at day time.

Karaganda, Akmola regions are to see squall hit locally, possible hail, wind at 15-20 mps, with gusts of up to 23-28 mps in the afternoon.

Squall to hit locally as well as hail is likely to occur in Pavlodar region. Strong wind is to blow locally at night as well as 15-20 mps in most parts of the region at day time.

Kostanay region is to see squall hit locally, wind at 15-20 mps, and possible hail.

Wind blowing 15-20 mps here and there is to be expected in Aktobe, Kyzylorda regions.

Fog is to blanket here and there East Kazakhstan region at night; wind at 15-20 mps is expected to hit the region locally in the afternoon.

High fire hazard is to persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, in much of Zhambyl regions as well as locally in Almaty, Atyrau, and the southwest of Karaganda regions.