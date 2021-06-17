Thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan on June 17

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to the weather fronts Kazakhstan is to brace for scattered thunderstorms as well as hail in the west and mountainous areas of the southeast on June 17, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office, only the south and southwest of the country are to see the weather without precipitation. The country is to brace locally for high wind, bringing dust tides to the south, and squall in the north and mountainous areas of the southeast.

Zhambyl region is to brace for local wind at 15-20mps as well as squall, and hail in the mountainous areas.

Turkestan region is to expect locally dust storm and 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23mps.

Wind is to reach up to 15-20mps here and there in Kostanay as well as Akmola, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions during the day. West Kazakhstan region is to brace for hail in places, and North Kazakhstan region is to see squall locally.

Mangistau, Aktobe, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions as well as the south of Atyrau region are to brace here and there for heatwave during the day.

High fire hazard is expected to persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions, locally in Zhambyl, Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions, in some areas of Almaty, East Kazkahstan, West Kazakhstan regions.