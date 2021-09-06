Thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan Sept 6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The country’s western, northwestern parts are to brace for thunderstorms on September 6 due to weather fronts. The rest part of the country is to see weather with no precipitation due to an anticyclone spur, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The country is to brace for high wind, causing dust tides in the southwest, as well as hail in the west.

West Kazakhstan region’s southwest section is to see thunderstorm, hail as well as 15-20mps wind during thunderstorm at daytime.

Mangistau region is to expect thunderstorm in the northwestern, northeastern parts as well as 15-20mps wind with dust tides in the northwest during the day.

Atyrau region is to brace for thunderstorm in the west, south, and center as well as 15-20mps wind during thunderstorm at daytime.

Thunderstorm and 15-20mps wind are in store for Kostanay region in the northwest during the day.

Wind is to reach 15-20mps in the northeast of Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, north, west of Turkestan, and center of Karaganda regions at daytime.

Heat wave is to hit Almaty region at daytime.

High fire hazard will persist in much of Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Atyrau, east, south of West Kazakhstan, west of Kostanay, Karaganda, southwest of Akmola regions.