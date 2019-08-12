EN
    15:31, 12 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Thunderstorms in the north, scorching heat in the east of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Several regions of Kazakhstan were put on storm alert by Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, Kazinform reports.

    Thunderstorm, squall, hail, 15-20 mps wind are forecast for North Kazakhstan region on August 13-14.

    The city of Petropavlovsk will see thunderstorm, squall, hail, wind gusting up to 23-28 mps on August 13-14. Chances of storm are high (90-95%).

    Thunderstorm, western and northwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps, and hail are in store for Kostanay region on August 13. Hail may hit the region as well.

    Probability of thunderstorms and storm is 90-95% in Kostanay city.

    On August 13, parts of Akmola region will observe thunderstorm, southeastern wind with gusts ranging from 15 to 25 mps.

    The Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan will be hit by southeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps on August 13. Chances of storm are high (90-95%).

    Fervent heat is forecast to grip East Kazakhstan region on August 13.

    Thunderstorm, hail, northwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will pound West Kazakhstan region on August 12.

