Thunderstorms, squalls and hail to hit Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert is in effect for Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions, Kazhydromet reports.

Stiff wind gusting 15-20 m/s during the day, up to 23-28 m/s in the night will roll across Kostanay region on May 24 accompanied by thunderstorms and hail.



Air frost will linger for another day in East Kazakhstan region.



Thunderstorms, squall, and hail are forecast to hit North Kazakhstan region on May 24-25. Wild wind at a speed of 23-28m/s, locally up to 30 m/s and more will sweep across the region on May 24.



Akmola region will face thunderstorms, buffeting wind and hail on May 25. Stormy wind gusting 23-28m/s, sometimes up to 30 m/s will batter the region over two days ahead.