Thunderstorms, strong winds are predicted in Kazakhstan on Monday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rains in most regions of Kazakhstan, except for the southwestern part of the country, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

Thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind are expected in Akmola, Pavlodar, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Karaganda regions.

Besides, it may hail in East Kazakhstan, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions. Atyrau region will see a dust storm.



In Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions, the wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps.



In Atyrau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions, intense heat is expected in the daytime. A high risk of wildfire persists in Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions.