Thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan next three days

The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 18-20, 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Kazhydromet, an extensive anticyclone is to dictate the weather conditions in the greater part of the country, bringing precipitation and increase in daytime air temperature.

Only the north, east and the mountainous areas of the southeast are to brace for unstable weather conditions, resulting in precipitation as rain and snow due to fronts.

The country is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning as well as thunderstorms in the daytime. Wind is forecast to sweep across the nation.

Temperatures are to rise to up to 25-30C in the west and south, 20-25C in the north, and 23-29C in the southeast of the country.