Thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The country’s northern parts are to be under the influence of a cyclone trough, bringing light rain. Thunderstorm is forecast for the south, southeast, and southwest due to the weather fronts. Only the west and east are to see no precipitation due to an anticyclone. The country will brace in places for high wind, fog in the north, dust storm in the south, and hail and squall in the southeast, Kazinform reports citing the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

Zhambyl region is to see in places squall, hail, and 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps at night and in the morning.

Wind is to reach 15-20mps locally in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe regions as well as Mangistau region at night. Turkestan region is also to brace for dust storm.

Almaty region is to see 15-20mps wind here and there, gusting up to 24mps.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace in places for fog at night and in the morning as well as 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 25mps during the day.

15-20mps wind is forecast locally for Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions as well as Pavlodar region at daytime.



