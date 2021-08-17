EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:15, 17 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Thunderstorms to batter N Kazakhstan, Akmola regions

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three regions have been put on storm alert, two regions to expect thunderstorm on August 18 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm is to batter the northeast of North Kazakhstan region during the day on August 18. Northwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps at daytime in the southeast of the region.

    The northeast of Akmola region is to expect thunderstorm.

    Kyzylorda region is to see northeasterly, easterly wind at 15-2mps in the south, southeast during the day. High fire hazard is to persist.


